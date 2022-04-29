Cyclists ride to advocate for biker safety

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson and Madison County Parks and Recreation have joined together to raise awareness.

A group of more than 50 bikes went on a five mile cycle throughout different historic neighborhoods in the city.

Their initiative is to advocate for bike lanes and safer traveling options for bikers. This is the second year for the ride.

Allan Hess, with the Jackson Bicycle Coalition, says it was nearly impossible for him to travel by bike to the event itself.

“Even my neighborhood, I can just travel and the little subdivision behind it. I can’t get out on any main streets. No cycling infrastructure, such as protected bikes lanes, which is what we really want,” Hess said.

Cyclists hope in the coming years they can see more bike lanes in the city.

