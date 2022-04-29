Discovery Park hosting Armed Forces Symposium

Friday through Sunday, May 1, Discovery Park is hosting its Military History and Armed Forces Symposium.

The event has grown significantly larger than previous years and will feature a variety of programs and interactive activities that explore the past, present, and future of the American military.

Guests will also experience historical interpreters and period musicians throughout the museum and park.

All active military, veterans, their guests and student groups will receive free admission to Discovery Park during all three days of the event.

“Veterans and military in general has the highest rate of responsibility I think of anybody, any organization in America,” said Lt. Gen. John “Glad” Castellaw.

Those attending the event will also want to spend time exploring Discovery Park’s Military Gallery that can be found on two levels of the museum.

