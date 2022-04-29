Street resurfacing resumes in Jackson: Here’s the roads getting repairs

JACKSON, Tenn. — Street resurfacing has resumed in the City of Jackson.

Courtesy: City of Jackson

Courtesy: City of Jackson

Courtesy: City of Jackson

Courtesy: City of Jackson

Courtesy: City of Jackson



Courtesy: City of Jackson

Courtesy: City of Jackson

Courtesy: City of Jackson

Courtesy: City of Jackson

In October 2021, the city kicked off what Mayor Scott Conger described as “the largest street resurfacing in a single year we’ve ever had.”

The project is expected to bring improvements to about 160 streets across the city and cost roughly $5.8 million. According to Mayor Conger, the budget for the street resurfacing comprises of both city surplus funds and state grants.

Now, as asphalt plants have reopened, the project is back in full swing.

This week, the city released a list of dozens of streets to be resurfaced in 2022. Those include parts of Main Street, Christmasville Cove, West Forest Avenue, Hopper Barker Road and many more.

The city plans to focus on residential streets and smaller roads before working their way towards areas with heavier traffic.

For more details on Jackson’s street resurfacing plan, click here.

SEE ALSO: Proposed project could bring $24M upgrade to Airways Boulevard