THP: Two vehicle crash causes I-40 lane closure

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. – The Tennessee Highway Patrol says crews are working to clear a wreck with injuries along Interstate 40.

THP reports that the crash was first reported around 2:20 p.m. The westbound lane of the interstate is currently closed due the wreck.

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 85, according to THP.

THP says that the crash could take 45 minutes to an hour to have cleaned up.

You can check the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay map for traffic updates.