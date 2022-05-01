Travel teams from five states gather for championship

JACKSON, Tenn. –It’s time to play ball in the Hub City.

Seven to fourteen-year-olds played in the Sportsplex Spring Championships this weekend.







Sixty teams from Tennessee, Mississippi, Kentucky, Arkansas and Missouri played in the tournament.

One coach says the goal is to teach these young men more than just baseball.

“We’re out here trying to teach these young men about community service, about hard work, about helping their fellow brother, about doing good things for the people around them and helping out in any way they can,” said Head coach, West Tennessee Diamond Dawgs.

The next tournament will be the Mother’s Day Weekend Classic and the Mother’s Day Out FASA softball tournament at the West Tennessee Healthcare Sportsplex.