Julian Wiser wins Republican Primary for Madison County Sheriff

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff Republican Primary race came to an end Tuesday night.

Republican candidate Julian Wiser has taken the Republican nomination for Madison County Sheriff in the upcoming general election in August.

Wiser says after retiring as the Jackson Police Chief, he is ready to take on the role of Madison County Sheriff.

He says he was grateful for the support from everyone that voted for him.

“We are going to continue to work hard just like we did in the primaries, get out and talk to the residents of the county,” Wiser said. “I just want to tell the voters thank you. I am really overwhelmed by the amount of support we had tonight.”

Wiser will be running as the Republican nominee for Madison County Sheriff at the General Election on August 4.

