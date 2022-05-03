Students celebrate physical education with field day

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Students are enjoying some fun in the sun!

Students celebrate physical education with field day

Students celebrate physical education with field day

Students celebrate physical education with field day

Students celebrate physical education with field day

Schools in West Tennessee assembled for a field day at the Lexington Soccer Complex.

Elementary and middle school students took a break from the classroom to celebrate physical education on a summer-like day.

Concessions served a sweet treat throughout a variety of morning and afternoon events.

Several students participated in soccer, dodge ball, cross country, kickball, and more.

Field day organizers say they were excited to return after pausing due to the spread of COVID-19.

“We got hit with the pandemic so we cranked it back up this year, and we have seven county schools, one city school, with over 1,000 kids participating in various events and team events, and it’s a great thing going today,” said Chris Smith, the Physical Education teacher at Pin Oak Elementary.

Smith thanks the administration for their help in making this day happen for students.

Find more local news here.