How to find fresh produce near you in Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — If you’re looking for a place to find the most information about farmers markets across the state, there’s a place for that.

The Pick Tennessee Products website allows anyone to see what produce is available and which farmers market to find it in.

There’s many production options available, ranging from breweries, pet products, fruits and more.

This gives you more choices when looking for the freshest produce.

“Whether it’s an artisan product, whether it’s a farm that has entertainment options on their location, or whether it’s a farm that has exactly the same thing that you may be familiar with but is a farm that you haven’t met before, you can go on to this website and it will show you all these options in your area,” said Will Freeman, a business consultant for the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.

