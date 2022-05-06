County, city declare May as Mental Health Awareness Month

JACKSON, Tenn. — May is Mental Health Awareness Month, a topic that touches us all.

Earlier on Friday, Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris and Jackson Mayor Scott Conger, along with Miss University of Tennessee Martin Carly White, presented a joint proclamation in an effort to promote mental health awareness.

White currently uses her platform to advocate for better conversations on mental health as a way to break the stigma surrounding seeking help.

The proclamation focuses on bringing attention to how mental health can effect our daily lives, a topic White says she holds near and dear to her heart.

“I have struggled with mental health, and I know there are other people in Jackson, Tennessee and the world that struggle with mental health. And it just needs to be a more approachable and easier topic to talk about,” White said.

Some tips to keep in mind to show your support this month include showing individuals respect and acceptance, advocating within circles of influence, and learning more about mental health.

