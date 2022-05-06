Governor’s Luncheon brings state, local leaders to Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Mayors, senators, congressmen and state representatives gathered at the Governor’s Luncheon during the West Tennessee Strawberry Festival on Friday.

U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn says while she’s here, she would like to discuss the problems that are plaguing Tennesseans.

She says if the Biden administration would finish the Keystone Pipeline, a pipeline that was created to carry crude oil through Canada into the gulf, the price of gas could decrease.

“Right now we’re importing 670,000 barrels of oil per day, and finishing Keystone alone will put 830,000 barrels of oil a day into our system,” Senator Blackburn said.

Senator Blackburn says the best option would begin with freezing federal government hiring to focus on redirecting money.

“We should have a federal government hiring freeze right now,” said Blackburn. “We should be doing our best to reduce what the federal government is spending. All of that is adversely impacting the issue of inflation.”

The senator also says she’s here to build relationships with other elected officials in Tennessee.

City of Jackson Mayor Scott Conger says he is also looking forward to building strong bonds through fellowship.

“I think sometimes it’s better to come together in fellowship, so when those conversions have to happen, you have a relationship already with the people you serve alongside,” said Mayor Conger. “So if you got to make the phone call, you can have a personal relationship along with a business relationship.”

Senator Ed Jackson says one of the main topics that was discussed throughout the luncheon was Blue Oval City.

“The main topic that we discussed were jobs, and with Blue Oval City coming in and other factories and support systems coming in to support Blue Oval City, Ford and SK,” said Senator Jackson.

Senator Jackson says there are a lot of issues to address and discuss, and says this luncheon is the perfect way to connect other Tennessee representatives to find a solution.

