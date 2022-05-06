Look twice: May marks Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

JACKSON, Tenn. — As the weather gets warmer, law enforcement agencies want you to look twice for motorcycles.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office to help promote Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.

During the month of May, agencies provide information and increase awareness on safely sharing the road with motorcyclists.

Sergeant Richard King with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office says, “All motorists need to know how to anticipate and respond to motorcyclists to avoid crashes.”

Some tips to keep in mind to prevent wrecks involving motorcycles include allowing the motorcycle the full width of their lane, always signaling when changing lanes, checking all mirrors and blindspots before changing lanes or merging, and allowing plenty of follow distance when driving behind a motorcycle.

For more information on motorcycle safety, click here.

