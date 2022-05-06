Madison County officials receive check for conservation project

THREE WAY, Tenn. — Madison County officials received a check towards a conservation project in Madison County.

Tennessee Environment and Conservation presented the City of Three Way with a check totaling $400,000.

The check is to assist the city engineers with the building of a new recreational park that will feature activities such as hiking and fishing.

David Blackwood, the Executive Director of West Tennessee Basin Authority, says the check will go to furthering the development into phase two.

“So what we’re looking at today is phase one, and that was doing all the earth work and paved trails, getting all the water features in place, all the bridges, all the crosses. Phase two, which is why we’re out here today is going to be restrooms and some trail heads, some over looks” Blackwood said.

Blackwood says the park is open to view, but will not be finished until after they implement phase three. Details on a definite date are unknown.

