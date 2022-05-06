Night 3 of preliminaries for Miss Volunteer America Pageant

JACKSON, Tenn– Friday night was the final night of preliminaries for the inaugural Miss Volunteer America Pageant.

Saturday night, you can expect the top 10 semi-finalists to be chosen and compete in fitness and wellness.

According to the pageant’s founder Allison Demarcus, the top 12 will compete in talent, the top 10 will compete in evening gowns, and the top 5 will tackle the top 5 questions, then the first Miss Volunteer America will be crowned.

Demarcus says this is a dream come true.

“I was so thrilled when I went into a directors meeting earlier this week with our state directors and they said “we love Jackson and we always want to be here and that was just music to my ears,” said Demarcus.

Again, the final night of the pageant is Saturday, starting at 7 p.m. at the Carl Perkins Civic Center in downtown Jackson.