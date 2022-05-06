Spring plant sale kicks off at AgResearch Center in Jackson

The UT Gardens Spring Plant Sale is Friday and Saturday, and volunteers expect a huge turn out.

If you didn’t make the plant sale on Friday, you will have another chance Saturday morning from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Admission to the plant sale is free.

“We have a ton of gardeners here in West Tennessee, and we’re able to grow these plants knowing that they are going to thrive in a West Tennessee environment, and that’s what it’s all about,” said Julia Ewoldt, marketing and communications specialist for UT Institute of Agriculture.

Cash, check and credit card will be accepted at the UT Gardens sale, with a 5% fee for cards. The Madison County Master Gardeners sale will be cash only.

The sale is held at the West Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center, located at 605 Airways Boulevard in Jackson.

