Dr. Enyenehi announces retirement from HCMC

PARIS, Tenn. — A local doctor announces plan to retire.

According to information received from the Henry County Medical Center, Dr. Enyenehi has announced his plan for retirement. Dr. Enyenehi has been with Henry Co. Medical Center for more than a decade, serving not only Henry Co., but the surrounding region.

Henry Enyenehi, MD, Hospitalist, started his career in medicine at HCMC in 2008 as a locum tenens hospitalist, but a year later signed on full-time. He had previously worked in a private practice in Brownsville, TN.

Originally from Nigeria, Dr. Enyenehi came to the U.S. following a civil war in his home country. He attended medical school in Santo Domingo, Domincian Republic, and did residency at V.A. Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre, PA.

Dr. Enyenehi is a member of the Southern Medical Association, the American Medical Association and the Tennessee Medical Association.

He is also a member of the American Board of Internal Medicine, as well as a fellow of the American College of Physicians.

In a statement from the release, HCMC Interim CEO, Brad Bloemer had this to say, “We appreciate the many years of service that Dr. Henry has provided to Henry County Medical Center and the region.” He continued by stating, “He has served our patients with excellence and we

thank him for caring for the medical needs of our community. He will truly be missed.”

Dr. Amanda Finley, Hospitalist and Director of Medical Education at HCMC, stated in the release, “To serve a community for 15 years is a testament to Dr Henry’s dedication and love for the practice of Medicine in this small town.”

She continued by saying, “He is a force that could grind thru hours and shifts that young physicians would never sign up for. He brought collegiality to the working environment that I always enjoyed daily. His networking among peers proved valuable to his patients and partners. I could have not pushed through the bad days of the last two years without a mentor like him by my side. Big shoes to fill for my generation of physicians.”

Dr. Henry Enyenehi is married and has two children. He announced his final day with HCMC will be May 12.