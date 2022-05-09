Heritage Day celebration planned for Cotton Grove and Browns community

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A special event is in store for one local community as part of the Jackson-Madison County Bicentennial Celebration.

The Browns and Cotton Grove Community Heritage Day will be held Saturday, May 14. It will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Browns Ruritan Community Center, formerly Browns School, located at 180 McLeary Road in Jackson.

The celebration will offer fun activities as you learn about the rich history of the community. You’ll be able to view memorabilia on display in the old school building, hear a presentation from Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris, enjoy lawn games and more.

Pamphlets will be distributed detailing the community’s history and will include a driving tour of historic sites.

Music will be provided by the Jackson Area Plectral Society and at noon, lunch will be served at Madison County Fire Station #12.

