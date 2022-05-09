JTA launches app for contactless payments

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Transit Authority is launching a new app to make payments more convenient for some riders.

JTA has partnered with Token Transit for the app, which allows passengers to purchase bus passes on their mobile devices.

It’s as easy as downloading the app, making your purchase and showing your phone to the bus driver.

The app is available to download through the App Store or Google Play beginning Monday, May 9.

JTA buses run Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

For more information about the new app, click here or call JTA’s office at (731) 423-0200.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.