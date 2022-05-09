‘The Wedding Singer’ takes stage in Jackson this summer; Auditions May 14 & 15

JACKSON, Tenn. — Break out the corsage and dust off your microphone — “The Wedding Singer” is coming to Jackson!

A stage play based on the 1998 comedy film will be presented by the Jackson Theatre Guild this summer.

Set in the 1980s, the story follows a wedding singer who falls for a waitress working at one of his events.

Auditions will be held on Saturday, May 14 and Sunday, May 15 at 120 North Star Drive in Jackson. The auditions will begin at 2 p.m. each day.

Prepare to perform 16 bars of a musical number (preferably from The Wedding Singer) and wear shoes and clothing you’re comfortable moving and dancing in.

The show is scheduled to hit the stage July 21-24 at The Ned in downtown Jackson, with rehearsals being held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

