Inaugural Women Veterans Day set for June 12

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Inaugural Women Veterans Day has been set for June 12 of this year!

The event is being hosted by the Jackson-Madison County Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Keynote speaker for the day is retired U.S. Navy Commander Leanne Braddock.

The day will also have door prizes, refreshments and Certificates of Honor. You can register your certificate by calling (731) 293-5055.

The event starts at 2 p.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6396 at 285 Airways Boulevard in Jackson.

All women veterans are invited to attend.

