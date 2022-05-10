New service now offered at North Hospital in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local hospital is upgrading its services list.

West Tennessee Healthcare held a ribbon cutting ceremony at their North Hospital location, which is now offering orthopedic services.

Deann Thelen, the Vice President and CEO of the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital, says there has been a huge need for orthopedic surgery in Jackson and all of West Tennessee, with staff servicing an average 4,000 patients each year.

Thelen says the goal was to make the building special from a patient experience standpoint.

“The rooms on the second floor are large. They’ve all been redone so physical therapy goes right to the room. They work with them immediately after surgery. They can pull up right here under the canopy and pick them up and they get to go home and sleep in their own bed that night. So really excited about the future for where orthopedics is going and excited to have this for our community,” Thelen said.

Patients can begin to seek orthopedic services at North Hospital immediately.

