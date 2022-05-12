Partnership lets card users take a swipe at cancer

JACKSON, Tenn. — Mastercard is giving you the chance to help save lives.

Stand Up to Cancer is partnering with Mastercard to raise money for cancer research. They’re making it as easy as swiping a card.

From now until June 15, every time a cardholder purchases online or taps their card at qualifying grocery stores and restaurants, one penny will go toward Stand Up to Cancer to reach a goal of $5 million.

Rusty Robertson, with Stand Up to Cancer, says the money raised will go to researchers and finding better ways to help fight cancer.

“It is really going to go to the things that are going to make cancer something that you can put in the back of our mind one day. If we don’t start now, and we don’t continue with the good work that we have done, it will get worse and we can’t let that happen,” Robertson said.

Robertson says the only way to donate is by using your Mastercard online or by tapping it at qualifying grocery stores and restaurants.

