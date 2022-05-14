Residents of Jackson gather to dance the night away

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson Recreation and Parks Department hosted their first ‘Family Dance Night’ Saturday evening.

Multiple dance organizations such as Ballet Arts of Jackson gathered to display their dance routines to the people of the Hub City.

Tony Black, The Director of Jackson Recreational Parks says he hopes to bring communities and families closer together through the power of dance.

“We want to make this an annual event, a fun night for families, just good clean fun, watch some dances, get involved ourselves. We want to have a good community event,” said Black.

Black says he wanted to create an event that everyone can be a part of.

“Come on out each time we do this and just enjoy yourself. It’s just going to be family fun. Bring the kids, bring the dog, we have food trucks, we have community groups with tables, this is going to be a good evening,” said Black.

Caroline Meinert, the Artistic Director of Ballet Arts of Jackson says she’s just happy to be apart of the event.

She says the students of Ballet Arts of Jackson have been working since the beginning of the year to perfect their craft.

“It means the world to us that we were picked, to kind of help with this project and it means a lot to our dancers that we’re so well received in our community that we can really push this art form out to others,” said Meinert.

Christi David, an event coordinator says the community of Jackson’s support was all they needed to launch this new annual program.

“There really wasn’t anything that was hard. Everybody, once we shared the idea, they loved it and it just kind of took root. I guess the hardest thing was just picking a date,” said David.

Black says he would like to thank everyone who helped with this event.