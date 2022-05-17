Jackson gives residents chance to vote for new flag

JACKSON, Tenn. — Since 1972, the City of Jackson has used the same flag to represent the city and community. But officials say it’s time for a change.

In February, the city launched a contest for residents to design a new city flag as part of the Bicentennial Celebration.

Officials wanted to include the public in Jackson’s future by letting them design the new flag.

“The purpose of that was to let the citizens know that their opinion matters, they’re part of the process,” said Andrew Boks, Chairman of the Public Arts Commission.

After the design entry timeline ended in April, the Public Arts Commission narrowed down their search.

“We went through the process of looking at all of the flag designs and all of the descriptions and then we narrowed down our favorites,”

Now, they’re left with three flags. One of which will be the next flag for the City of Jackson. But exactly which one is up to you.

“On social media, the director of communications will be posting the three designs for the public to vote on,” said Boks.

A few Jackson residents received a first look at the new flag designs and talked about what they like.

“On two, I like the representation of it. But also flag three, I kind of like the natural wave as in the flag is waving. So I like that,” said Tina Hernandez, a West Tennessean.

But not every design appealed to everyone.

“It’s simple. I like that the green implies the Earth and the blue is the sky, and we’re a star. Jackson is the star, but flag three is too busy,” said David Mercker, a West Tennessean.

After keeping the old flag designed by Donna Gates for over 40 years, Gates herself says it’s time for a change. And what better time than the Bicentennial Celebration?

“She was really excited about seeing the new flag design because she thought, in her mind, it was a new time, a new era. It was time to change,” Boks said.

Everyone has until May 31 to place their votes online for their favorite flag.

The new flag will be displayed during the Jackson-Madison County Bicentennial event at the Ballpark this summer.

Find more local news here.