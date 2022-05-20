59th Annual Freedom Fund Banquet returns to Jackson in-person

JACKSON, Tenn. — An annual event is back in-person.

The Jackson-Madison County NAACP is hosting their 59th Freedom Fund banquet.

The banquet will be held at the Carl Perkins Civic Center and hosted by Memphis NAACP President Van Turner.

The theme for this year’s banquet is “This is Our History, This is Our Moment.”

The event will feature young talent from across West Tennessee.

There are seats and tickets still available at $75 each and tables for $450. Anyone is invited.

“This year’s event will highlight a lot of the talent that we have, but we also want to highlight the issues that we’re addressing and the future that we all want to share,” said Jackson-Madison County NAACP President Harrell Carter.

If you’re interested in buying tickets for the event, you can visit the Jackson-Madison County NAACP at 118 North Church Street in Jackson or call (731) 927-7004.

