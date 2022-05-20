Authorities investigate shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. –Local law enforcement are investigating a one-vehicle crash in the hub city and a shooting that may have caused it.

Jackson police say at approximately 5:12pm on Friday May 20, they were dispatched to the 1700 block of North Highland Avenue for a vehicle crash.

While investigating the scene, police say a shooting caused the crash and claimed the life of a young male.

During the investigation, officers found bullet holes in the victim’s vehicle.

Jackson police say they are trying to find a black sedan in connection to the shooting that would’ve been traveling northbound on Highland approaching North Parkway.

They say the black sedan would’ve been traveling at a high rate of speed.

Authorities say this is an ongoing investigation.

Jackson police say if you have any information regarding the crash to call their criminal investigation division at (731) 425-8400.

You can also call crime stoppers (731) 424-8477.