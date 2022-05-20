Brothers sought by investigators in connection to fatal shooting, captured

DYERSBURG, Tenn.–New details of a shooting that left one man dead.

The Dyersburg Police Department captured brothers Caleb Edwards and William Marcus Edwards Thursday evening.

Authorities confirmed the arrests on their Facebook page.

The two were wanted in connection to a shooting that happened on Wednesday in the 400 block of Mall Boulevard in Dyersburg.

Police found 43-year-old Jimmy Burns of Dyersburg in the parking lot suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The department says an officer in the Milltown area conducted a traffic stop Thursday evening on a suspicious vehicle, resulting in the capture of the wanted men.

Dyersburg police issued warrants for the arrests of Caleb Edwards for first degree murder and his brother William Marcus Edwards with accessory to first degree murder.