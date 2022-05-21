Severe Storms Likely Tonight Along Cold Front

Weather Update – Saturday, May 21, 2022 – 6:00 PM

TODAY:

We started off with a pleasant dry and warm morning but after non, many storms and showers began to move in. Currently, a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 10PM for all West Tennessee counties except McNairy and Hardin. With a slight and marginal risk of severe weather across the area, we will be on the watch for heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding and gusty winds. We have also seen some pea sized hail out of some storms already this morning. After this line passes, another one is expected to form behind that could bring more strong to severe storms until after midnight tonight. As the cold front begins to pass, temperatures will drop into the 60’s tonight.

TOMORROW:

Storms should taper off overnight but a few lingering showers are possible tomorrow morning. All rain chances should be finished by lunch time, leaving us with a cloudy and cooler day. Highs are expected in the 70s’s with lows in the 60’s once again overnight.

NEXT WEEK:

A cooler week begins Monday with highs in the 70’s after this weekend’s passing cold front. Mostly dry conditions are expected with around a 10-15% chance of rain. However, by Tuesday, showers may be returning with the presence of a low pressure system. This will bring scattered showers and isolated storms for a good portion of the week. Clouds will begin to dissipate by Thursday as we begin to warm up as well. Upper 70’s to lower 80’s are expected for the entirety of the week. By Friday, drier weather will be moving in with sunshine as well.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

