JACKSON, Tenn. — Elks #192 is hosting A Tribute to America.

The event is being held to support the Elks Veterans Fund, and will offer attendees pulled pork barbecue and DJ and karaoke from Marty E. Harvey AM Entertainment.

Plus, there will be special prizes to those with with the most stars, the most red, white and blue.

The event will be held on June 25 at 6:30 p.m.

Elks #192 can be found at 28 Executive Drive in Jackson.

Find more local news here.