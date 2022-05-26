Hub City Youth Health Expo to be held June 3

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Hub City Youth Health Expo is coming to Jackson on Friday, June 3.

The event gives local students a chance to participate in physical activities and demonstrations that promote wellness and a healthy lifestyle.

“The expo will provide students with fun, learning, and engagement opportunities,” said Jackson Recreation and Parks Director Tony Black. “It will also help share with the students the importance of education, self-care, and having love and respect for others.”

Vendor booths will be on site providing information on health-related topics and offering giveaways. A release states that entertainment and lunch will also be provided.

Former Harlem Globetrotter and South Side High School Graduate AJ Merriweather will deliver a keynote speech on mental health, with other speakers including City of Jackson Police Deputy Chief Derick Tisdale, Pastor William Watson, Dr. Ricky Catlett and more.

The free event is open to the public and will be held at North Parkway Middle School, located at 1341 North Parkway in Jackson. Registration for the event will begin at 8:30 a.m.

The Hub City Youth Health Expo is hosted by the City of Jackson’s Recreation an Parks Department, in partnership with Sisters with Aspiring Goals and the Jackson-Madison County School System.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.