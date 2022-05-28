UPDATE: Missing Juvenile has been located

MILAN, Tenn. – Missing juvenile located

According to information received from the Milan Police Department, the missing juvenile has been located safely.

ORIGINAL STORY:

MILAN, Tenn. — Missing juvenile in Milan area.

According to information received from the Milan Police Department, an alert has been issued for a missing juvenile, Katelyn Miller.

Miller is 17-years-old, 5’3″ and approximately 190 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes.

The alert specified that both the vehicle identification and her clothing description is unknown.

She left her residence Friday night in an unknown vehicle, in an unknown direction of travel.

Please keep an eye out for Katelyn, and if you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Milan Police Department at 731-686-3309.