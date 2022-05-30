Robbery of Kay Jewelers inside Old Hickory Mall under investigation

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department continues to investigate a robbery at a local jewelry store.

According to police, a group of individuals robbed Kay Jewelers, located inside Old Hickory Mall, around 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 28.

Witnesses observed around five or six males dressed in masks and dark clothing entering the business and smashing glass display cases with hammers.

A release states the incident resulted in around $200,000 of merchandise being stolen from the store.

Police say the suspects fled the scene in an off-white Cadillac Escalade and a burgundy-colored sedan.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call JPD at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.

