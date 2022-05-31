National Selfie Day Contest
Shine Like You Mean It!
Are you a selfie pro or photobomber?
Either way, it’s time to Shine Like You Mean It! June 21st is National Selfie Day and WBBJ-TV has partnered with several businesses all over West TN for the entire month of June to give five (5) phenomenal selfie-takers the chance to win fabulous prizes!
Submissions and Voting begin June 1st at 10:00am CST and ends June 26th at 11:59pm CST.
Winners will be announced each morning during Good Morning West Tennessee June 27th – July 1st.
Prizes
Carlock Prestige – Drive a Luxury Car for a Day (restrictions apply, see rules for details)
Coffman’s Home Furnishings – $200 gift card
Doris Ann’s – $100 gift card
Mags + LuLus – $100 gift card
Rustic Soul – $200 gift card
