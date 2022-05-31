National Selfie Day Contest

Shine Like You Mean It!

Are you a selfie pro or photobomber?

Either way, it’s time to Shine Like You Mean It! June 21st is National Selfie Day and WBBJ-TV has partnered with several businesses all over West TN for the entire month of June to give five (5) phenomenal selfie-takers the chance to win fabulous prizes!

Submissions and Voting begin June 1st at 10:00am CST and ends June 26th at 11:59pm CST.

Winners will be announced each morning during Good Morning West Tennessee June 27th – July 1st.

Prizes

Carlock Prestige – Drive a Luxury Car for a Day (restrictions apply, see rules for details)

Coffman’s Home Furnishings – $200 gift card

Doris Ann’s – $100 gift card

Mags + LuLus – $100 gift card

Rustic Soul – $200 gift card

