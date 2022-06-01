Sunny Hot And Humid, Storms Expected Later

Weather Update: Wednesday, June 1 2022 —

Good morning West Tennessee. mot of today will be mainly sunny hot and a little humid, a lot like yesterday. A broad upper trough however will continue to break down the ridge that has been in plaice, eventually pushing a cooler and drier continental polar air mass into West Tennessee just in time for the weekend. That transition will lead to thunderstorms this afternoon. There could be a storm or two that becomes severe with the main threat being damaging wind gusts or large hail. We don’t anticipate this will be widespread. In addition, most of the activity should die down into the evening after sunset.

