MARTIN, Tenn. –A local university names classroom for esteemed graduate.

According to information from the University of Tennessee at Martin, on May 5 a classroom naming event was held for former graduate, and well-known businessman, James “Jimmy” Tosh and his family.

Mr. Tosh was recognized with a ceremony held at Brehm Hall, where the classroom was deemed the ”Tosh Family Classroom.” The event was attended by his family, Dr. Todd Winters, dean of College of Agriculture and Applied Sciences, university Chancellor Keith Carver and others. Tosh is known for not only his association with the Tosh Family Farms in Henry, TN, but also for his generosity and continued support to his Alma mater UTM.

Tosh was a 1972 graduate of UTM, where he studied animal science and obtained a business degree. He is married to Alonna Tosh and they have two sons, Jonathan and Jamey, who are also business partners. Tosh Farms is very successful, currently being the largest pork producer in Tennessee and 30th largest pork producer in the United States.

In a statement from the release, Dr. Todd Winters said “Father, family man, grandfather, husband – it’s definitely a family operation at Tosh Farms,” he said. “And I know it’s not easy.”

He continued by stating that his notability goes much further than his business success. “Humanitarian, advocate, even in some cases, activist, and you know the Tosh family are known especially in Henry County but throughout Northwest Tennessee of feeding people when they’re hungry,” he said. “They’re known for giving people chances that have maybe made some mistakes in their life and will give them a job if they’re willing to work. There’s not a lot of people like that around.” Winters also commended Tosh on his constant support of UTM students providing support for the university’s agricultural programs, including student research and travel to the Tennessee Governor’s School for the Agricultural Sciences.

Chancellor Keith Carver had this to say about Tosh, “Jimmy and the Tosh family have generously supported UT Martin as they have been instrumental in the success of Captain’s Challenge, providing $50,000 in matching funds for the College of Agriculture and Applied Sciences for the past several years.” He continued by stating, “Folks, that investment – when you put out that investment, that challenge match – that gets people excited.” Carver also said. “It makes them want to give and turn their money into something great. Because of their leadership in the agriculture industry and their very generous support of UT Martin, today we would like to dedicate the Tosh Family Classroom at UT Martin.”

Mr. Tosh was very grateful for the honor and joked he’d rather have a classroom with his name on it than a tombstone. He stated, on a more serious note, “Going to college really teaches you to think and how to deal with people. That was a great experience here.” He continued by stating his appreciation for the UTM College of Applied Sciences, “It’s been (the college) a great influence on West Tennessee when considering agriculture” he said. “I’ve got good friends that went to school here and have gone back into agriculture in this area. …. Plus, it’s been a real resource for us, and it’s always helped our farm.”

Tosh family gifts and pledges have benefited both the University of Tennessee and UT Martin.