Tennessee Highway Patrol, dispatchers getting new tech

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is partnering with a company to launch technology to help both troopers and dispatchers.

Screen Shot 2022-06-09 at 8.33.16 PM

Screen Shot 2022-06-09 at 8.33.02 PM

Screen Shot 2022-06-09 at 8.33.25 PM

Screen Shot 2022-06-09 at 8.33.36 PM

Screen Shot 2022-06-09 at 8.33.46 PM



Screen Shot 2022-06-09 at 8.34.00 PM

Screen Shot 2022-06-09 at 8.34.11 PM

“This computer-aided dispatch platform will help telecommunicators and call takers in 911 centers collect information regarding emergencies from the public and distribute that to state troopers to make sure those troopers can go provide service, support and care to members of the Tennessee community,” said Matt Polega, co-founder of Mark43.

Polega says this system will give the Tennessee Highway Patrol cloud native technology.

“This means that only having a computer and a browser means that they get 21st century technology that ultimately helps any trooper in the field get to a citizen of the state and provide support and emergency services,” Polega said.

The software is now active. Leaders with the highway patrol say this software is innovating the way they work.

“It has a lot of features that are connected through dispatch and through us without having to tie the radio up with so much talking back and forth,” said Sgt. Caleb Cooper, with the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Cooper says one major upgrade is the map system.

“The maps on it were kind of outdated in some areas, especially in the rural counties. They might still show a roadway on there that hasn’t been there for 10 years,” Cooper said.

He says the updated maps can help them in emergency situations.

“We can actually have map view that shows us the roadways, roadway names. We also have a satellite view where we can see the terrain around us,” Cooper said.

He also says this system can help 911 dispatchers in several ways.

“When they get a call, it’s very helpful for them to know who the closest trooper is, that way we can have the best response time to help people,” Cooper said. “They don’t have to wait a long time to get a crash report, and they can see exactly where we are in the map if something were to happen to us.”

Cooper says while it will take some time to get acclimated to the new system, it is exciting to see how much more efficient troopers can respond with this new software.

You can find more news from across the state here.