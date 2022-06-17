Ned holding auditions for ‘The Wiz’

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Ned downtown is hosting auditions for “The Wiz.”

The auditions will take place on Monday from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 pm., and Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Auditions are meant for ages eight to 18.

Director Nadia Beard shared the requirements needed to audition.

“We just want the ones that feel like this is a way of expressing themselves. If they enjoy entertainment, if they enjoy acting, singing and dancing, and just enjoy being on the stage, or if they haven’t been on the stage and they would love to be on the stage,” she said.

The Ned is located at 314 East Main street in downtown Jackson.

Find more local news here.