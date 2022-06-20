Sunny Hot and Toasty

Weather Update: Monday, June 20 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We have a cool and refreshing start to the morning with temps in the mid to upper 50s. The relief from the weekend will be short-lived as the Sonoran ridge expands and shifts east directly on top of West Tennessee. The sinking air associated with the stacked high pressures will warm temps easily into the upper 90s especially by Tuesday through Thursday. In fact, multiple all-time records will be at stake this week. Turns out 1953 was a pretty hot year, because every record through mid-week was set then. Tuesday 100°F, Wednesday 100°F, Thursday 101°F. Unfortunately such a hot and dry ridge will eradicate any chance of rain pretty much the entire week.



