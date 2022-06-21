New summer toys perfect for outdoor fun

JACKSON, Tenn. — As summer arrives, families will be headed outside to enjoy the sunny days.

On Tuesday, author and lifestyle expert Meredith Sinclair shared some of this year’s trendiest toys that will keep kids entertained outdoors all summer long.

“Kids love to play anywhere, but being outside in that fresh air and being active is, you know, what they really need physically, emotionally, mentally, so it’s time,” Sinclair said. “It’s time to get out and play.”

Some of the new toys for summer include VTech’s Marble Rush Ultimate Set, an interactive entertainment system known as Toniebox, and ByJu’s Learning kits, which allow children to learn along with their favorite Disney characters.

Sinclair also showed off Duncan’s Pop and Hit Bat that lets kids practice all by themselves, and an outdoor TV by Roku and Element that provides a great picture no matter the weather.

To learn about more fun products perfect for the summertime, click here.

For more local news, click here.