Pride month display receives conflicting views at local library

DOWNTOWN JACKSON, Tenn. — At the Jackson-Madison County public library, a display is commonly used during observations like black history month or Presidents day to present relevant books for the public to explore. For pride month, the display included a series of books written by authors of the LGBTQ+ community or from a LGBTQ+ standpoint, which brought on some controversy from West Tennesseans who said it was inappropriate. The Jackson-Madison County Public Library Board hosted their monthly meetings, where they held a space for people to voice their opinions. There were people present both for and against the display.

Greg Jordan, a chairman for the Jackson-Madison County public library board says, “we invited the public to comment on some criticism that had arisen about a display about pride month.”

They say the meeting was one of the largest they ever had, with many people voicing many different concerns.

Colleen Gilroy, a resident in favor of the book display says, “ I came for support. I wanted to hear different peoples opinions, and hear all the views but also make my voice heard because so many of us haven’t had a voice for so long.”

Ken Marshall, a resident against the book display, said it was inappropriate,“ I feel like it’s an unfortunate decision for them to have a pride display at the public library and as much as it is available for children and youth to be exposed to.”

Many did attend to voice their opinion, but many wanted to be heard by the opposing side as well. They hoped if they both were to listen with an open-mind, maybe some opinions would be changed.

“It’s important that those people get to express their concerns because then we can understand where they’re coming from and maybe even educate them in a better way. If they’re willing to listen to us the same way that we are willing to listen to them, we might actually come to an agreement somewhere in the middle,” says resident Caitlin Hutcheson.

However, some feared it would push our culture in the wrong direction.

Ken Marshall explains, “I think we have a very slippery slope in our culture. We have seen the issue of the gays and the lesbians moving in and becoming mainstream. I think very soon we’ll be seeing sex workers – harlots and gigolos – becoming mainstream. Then, we’ll move on to pedophiles and I think it’s a sad commentary on the direction our culture is taking.”

However, the library board decided to make a decision at a later date.

Greg Jordan explains, “We will get together and talk and collect more information, see what the state law has to say about this, along with other sources and we’ll decide that later.”

At the moment, the display stills stands in the library lobby with many books for the public to explore.