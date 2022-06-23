Two women arrested following investigation into house fire

CAMDEN, Tenn. — Two West Tennessee women have been arrested following a two year investigation into a house fire in Holladay.

Collins, Sharon

Wright, Candace

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, they began looking into a house fire on the 1800 block of Douglas Drive in October of 2019.

The TBI says that investigators found evidence that 38-year-old Candace Wright, of Camden, and 34-year-old Sharon Collins, of Jackson, were the ones responsible.

Both were indicted by the Benton County Grand Jury on Wednesday, and were taken into custody on Thursday, according to the TBI.

The TBI says Wright has been charged with arson, vandalism over $250,000, aggravated burglary, theft of property over $10,000, and possession of scheduled VI with intent to sell.

Collins has been charged with arson, vandalism over $250,000, aggravated burglary, and theft of property over $10,000, according to the TBI.

They have been booked into the Benton County Jail, with bond set at $75,000 for Wright and $25,000 for Collins.

