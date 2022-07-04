Brutally Hot And Humid

Weather Update: Monday, July 4 —



Good Morning and HAPPY Independence Day! I encourage you to celebrate and have a great day. However, keep in mind the heat will be brutal this afternoon, dangerous in fact. There’s still a chance of a few isolated storms, like yesterday. But they will be hit or miss, mostly a miss. Ultimately, it will be the heat and humidity that will steal the show. A Heat Advisory will go into effect at Noon Today and continue through Thursday. National Weather service has already hinted at possible upgrade to Excessive Heat Warning later this week.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

