Investigation continues into alleged hit and run that left 1 dead

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating an alleged hit and run.

The crash happened near Highway 70 and Highway 138 in the west Madison County area, at around 3 p.m. Monday afternoon.

According to the wife of the person hit, she says he was hit on a motorcycle by a red truck with damage to the back right tail end.

Tuesday afternoon, WBBJ crews were on scene where law enforcement had a red truck pulled over at the U.S. Post Office on West University Parkway in Jackson.

THP confirmed they did tow a red truck Tuesday, but would not confirm if it was the vehicle involved in the wreck.

The truck we observed did have visible damage to the right back side of the vehicle.

Authorities say the crash is still under investigation at this time.

