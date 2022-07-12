Sunny Hot And Humid.

Weather Update: Tuesday, July 12 —

Most of today will ultimately be Sunny hot and a bit more humid than yesterday. A weak cold front will gradually drop south from the Ohio Valley into the Tennessee Valley through today. Ahead of the feature moisture will pool ahead of the front which will lead to an increase in overall humidity. In fact heat index may climb to near 100°F at times. Unfortunately, most of the afternoon the atmosphere will have a weak cap in place which will prevent convection earlier, but towards sunset that may erode leading to storms into the early evening hours. Main threat with any of the storms will be very heavy rain, frequent thunder and lightning. The front will take most of the overnight into Wednesday to actually clear the area which may keep showers in the morning forecast for Wednesday. Otherwise, cooler and less humid air will filter in for midweek.

