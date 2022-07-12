Widening of I-40 bridges near Exit 79 to begin soon

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is starting a new construction project, which may add a delay in your commute.

This is part three of the Interstate 40 widening project.

“Beginning Thursday, signs are going up for the new interstate construction on I-40 here in Jackson. There is going to be a new bridge over the railroad. Also, a new bridge at the interchange there at the Hollywood Exit 79,” said Nichole Lawrence, with the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

Lawrence says this is part of a study on widening different portions of the interstate. The first portion included the intersection over the Highway 45 Bypass. The second is currently under construction.

“From Highland to Exit 87, that is slated to be completed this November. The third section is this section right here that is on the west side of Hollywood toward Hollywood,” Lawrence said.

The project is expected to cost around $48 million. She says those driving near the Hollywood Exit 79 should be aware of road closures.

“Sunday night, nightly lane closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. That will be I-40 eastbound and westbound. During those closures, depending on the side that they are on, those entrance and exit ramps at Exit 79 will also be closed,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence says the goal for widening the areas of I-40 is to keep roads safe to travel on as the city continues to grow along with the rest of the state.

“This area of the interstate has between 40 and 50,000 vehicles a day. It just shows the growth of the state, economic development, and safer driving roads,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence says the Exit 79 project is expected to be completed May 31 of 2024.

Find more local news here.