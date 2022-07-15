Anything’s Possible debuts at Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ+ Film Festival

Multi-hyphenated filmmaker Billy Porter debuted his directorial debut film Anything’s Possible at the 40th anniversary of the Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ+ Film Festival. It was the opening night feature at the Orpheum Theatre. At the event, Billy Porter was also presented with the festival’s biggest honor, the Outfest Annual Achievement Award.

Billy Porter on Stage

Billy Porter on the red carpet

Cast and Crew of Anything’s Possible

Eva Reign

Ximena Garcia Lecuona, Simone Joy Jones, Billy Porter, Eva Reign, Kelly Lamar Wilson, Abubakr Ali

The red carpet event included the lead of the film, Eva Reign, and her supporting cast members Simone Joy Jones, Kelly Lamar Wilson, and Abubakr Ali. The writer, Ximena Garcia Lecuona, was present at the premiere as well.

Anything’s Possible is a delightfully modern Gen Z coming-of-age story that follows Kelsa (Eva Reign), a confident high school girl who is trans, as she navigates through senior year. When her classmate Khal (Abubakr Ali) gets a crush on her, he musters up the courage to ask her out, despite the drama he knows it could cause. What transpires is a romance that showcases the joy, tenderness, and pain of young love.

The film is rated PG-13 for strong language, thematic material, sexual material, and brief teen drinking.

It is set to launch globally on July 22, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

