Mostly Sunny Hot And Humid

Weather Update: Tuesday July 19 —

Mostly sunny hot and a bit more humid than yesterday. A weak trough will remain draped across the region today. This may lead to an isolated shower or storm today, but probability will max around 10-15%. Otherwise the main feature today will be the heat index, which may climb to near 102°F at times. Today will be one of the ‘cooler’ days this week. The dangerous heat is set to begin tomorrow and continue through the weekend and perhaps into next week as well as 100+ thermometer temps become and stay common through the period.



