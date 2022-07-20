Excessive Heat Warning Today

Weather Update Wednesday, July 20 —

A very warm an humid start to the morning. Most of West Tennessee only dropped to around 78-80°F this morning. Partially because of broken clouds. It will help to low temps just a little this morning. It will only delay the inevitable, a very hot an muggy afternoon we will have. An excessive heat warning will go into effect at 11:00 AM today thru 7:00 PM today… additional heat alerts are likely later this week and this weekend. Fortunately, we will have a weak cool front that will help to slow the expansion of the Sonoran ridge again. Even so, it will be quite hot to finish out the work week starting with today.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: ww.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJMoe

Instagram: @moeshamell