‘American Idol’ winner to perform in Jackson this August

JACKSON, Tenn. — An award-winning artist and “American Idol” champion will take the stage in Jackson later this summer.

Rock singer David Cook is scheduled to perform at Hub City Brewing on Thursday, August 18.

Cook won the seventh season of “American Idol” in 2008 and went on to break numerous records on the Billboard charts following his success.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. with Jackson’s own LOLO opening the show.

Tickets are $20-$25 each and are now available for purchase online.

