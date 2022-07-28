12 Tennessee entities get funding for EV charging units

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The State of Tennessee is putting $5.2 million towards establishing new charging units for electric vehicles.

According to a news release, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation is granting the funding to 12 entities around that state that will then place current fast charging infrastructure at important interstate/highway locations.

Entities receiving funding include:

Paris Utility Authority

Brownsville Energy Authority

City of Athens

Memphis Light, Gas and Water

BrightRidge (Johnson City)

Sequatchie Valley Electric Cooperative

Columbia Power and Water Systems

Smithville Electric System

City of Dayton

City of Springfield

EPB of Chattanooga

Tullahoma Utilities Authority

“We are glad we can put these funds to use in ways that serve all motorists with electric vehicles,” said TDEC Commissioner David Salyers. “We are rapidly moving toward more electric vehicles on our roads, and this is a way to stay ahead of that demand.”

This program is a partnership between the TDEC and the Tennessee Valley Authority.

“Electrification of transportation is critical to help our nation achieve its energy security and decarbonization goals,” said Jeff Lyash, TVA president and chief executive officer. “Today, thanks to Governor Lee and TDEC, our region is the nation’s epicenter for EV technology and manufacturing, and this grant demonstrates how we can move the Tennessee Valley further and faster, together, to make a cleaner future a reality.”

You can find more news from across the state here.