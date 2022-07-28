Milan No-Till Field Day returns, drawing crowd to Gibson County

MILAN, Tenn. — Thursday morning kicked off the 32nd Milan No-Till Field Day, promoting no-till farming to areas prone to erosion and soil loss.

“Agriculture is the leading economic driver in the state of Tennessee,” said Governor Bill Lee. “It’s the number one component of our economy, which happens to be the fastest growing economy in the country right now. Ag is the leading component of that. We must invest in the future. Therefore what that means is investing in future producers.”

“What I hope [for] future generations is that young people see what’s happening and see how broad agriculture really is,” said UT Knoxville Chancellor Donde Plowman. “And there’s so many exciting opportunities and I think people are going to see that today. Ways to become part of this industry, have good careers and good jobs, and we need young smart minds who want to get into agriculture.”

The field day began in 1981 as a way to teach local producers the benefits of no-till farming versus traditional tillage.

Now, the field day brings thousands of people to Milan, as no-till farming is now the most prominent type of farming in Tennessee.

Visitors could explore, take tours, and listen to speakers to learn the latest technology and research in the ag industry.

“More efficient production, more technology that makes it easier to produce more with less. That is the future of our ag business in this state,” Governor Lee said. “And we’re seeing companies that are in the ag business, ag tech business and production business, locate their businesses here because they know that there’s rich fertile ground, particularly in this part of the state. And it’s an opportunity for them to not only do research and test their practices, but make advancements for ag and future.”

If you couldn’t make it today, this year’s No-Till Field Day has a virtual component.

The official website will feature presentations from researchers and partners on topics including no-till farming, the latest research and variety trials for Tennessee’s most prominent crops, forestry, and more.

